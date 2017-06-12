$5M for new CT scanner

$5M for new CT scanner

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

The B.C. Cancer Foundation initiative will bring the scanner to the BC Cancer Agency's Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre for the Southern Interior. With more than 5,000 new cancer diagnoses expected this year in the region, the time to bring this essential diagnostic tool to Kelowna is now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa... 2 hr Dude 2
News No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate... 3 hr Bob 2
RCMP Recruiting For Civil War 20 hr Stop Statism 4
News 'Bachelor in Paradise' alum says show is not a ... 22 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
CBC Promoting White Genocide Jun 13 Idiot Child 2
News Battle with Creep Catchers Jun 12 BS Meter 4
Catholic Church Metis Indian and Immigrant Gang... Jun 12 WHITE GENOCIDE 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,848,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC