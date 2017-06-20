$5K offered for stolen dog
Ellie-Mae, a three-year-old bulldog, was inside Kristy Russell's truck when it was stolen in Oliver Saturday. Russell and her husband had stopped at El Sabor De Marina, a small Mexican food restaurant on the side of Highway 97, after spending the day renovating their condo in Osoyoos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words...
|2 hr
|Scone
|1
|Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge i...
|12 hr
|what next
|1
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|Sat
|Hidden Dark
|5
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Sat
|Stop Statism
|6
|Premier Christy Clark more popular nationally t...
|Fri
|Dude
|2
|Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan...
|Jun 23
|Idiot Child
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC