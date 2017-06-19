3-year global coral bleaching event easing, but still bad
About three-quarters of the world's delicate coral reefs were damaged or killed by hot water in what scientists say was the largest coral catastrophe. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced a global bleaching event in May 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christy Clark gets first chance to govern but h...
|5 hr
|RDL
|3
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Lying Loser David
|4
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|13 hr
|Bob
|4
|Steven Page
|Mon
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|visit nepa
|Sun
|frank
|1
|City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa...
|Jun 18
|Dude
|2
|RCMP Recruiting For Civil War
|Jun 17
|Stop Statism
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC