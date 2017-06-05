2 men escape with burns after fire at Surrey mobile home park
The fire broke out just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday at a home at Crestway Bays, on King George Boulevard. A neighbour told CBC News the two men inside the house were able to escape, but had serious burns on their arms.
