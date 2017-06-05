$1 million birthday win for Kelowna, B.C., man planning to pay off mortgage
The B.C. Lottery Corp. says David McLeod of Kelowna bought a 6/49 ticket for a draw on May 17, which happened to be his birthday. He says he'll donate some of the money to the Rotary and help his kids with their university expenses.
