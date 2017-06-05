1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Langley restaurant
Multiple people phoned 911 after hearing gunshots coming from the parking lot. One witness said he saw one of the victims try to walk into the restaurant after getting shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indigenous families, without answers for so man...
|1 hr
|Idiot Child
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Thu
|Dad
|11,112
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Jun 7
|White Genocide
|3
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|Jun 6
|Sure Sire
|4
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Jun 5
|Lotta
|29
|Green Party looks to build political sway beyon...
|Jun 4
|Go 4 it
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC