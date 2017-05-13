Women outnumber men in Canada, but not by much, 2016 census shows
The latest census figures released Wednesday show there were 97 men for every 100 women, a figure that has held relatively steady over 15 years based on data from Statistics Canada. At the youngest age range, men outnumber women, but their lead diminishes over time and evaporates between the ages of 35 and 64, thanks to the longer lifespans of women.
