Women outnumber men in Canada, but no...

Women outnumber men in Canada, but not by much, 2016 census shows

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The latest census figures released Wednesday show there were 97 men for every 100 women, a figure that has held relatively steady over 15 years based on data from Statistics Canada. At the youngest age range, men outnumber women, but their lead diminishes over time and evaporates between the ages of 35 and 64, thanks to the longer lifespans of women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 4 min No Surprise 712
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) May 1 Suk It Up Go Away 4
News Search for missing teen leads police back to Na... May 1 RDL 1
News Shooting suspect arrested Apr 28 No One Special 1
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... Apr 25 Tom 2
News Watching the block pays off Apr 23 Paul Kersey 1
News Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv... Apr 20 Woss 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,620 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC