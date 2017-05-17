Woman accused in Penticton animal cruelty case will fight charges at trial

A woman accused in a high-profile animal cruelty case in Penticton intends to fight the charges at trial, a justice of the peace heard Wednesday. Penticton lawyer Don Skogstad appeared in provincial court on behalf of the Vernon lawyer who's representing Joelle Mbamy, 53. Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys said the matter will be handled by a Kamloops-based prosecutor who specializes in animal-cruelty cases.

