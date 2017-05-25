Wildfire evacuation alert issued for two Lillooet-area homes
The blaze was spotted Sunday and the B.C. Wildfire Service says it quickly scorched nine hectares of bush about eight kilometres east of Lillooet on the east side of the Fraser River. Fire information officer Erin Catherall says the flames have not been contained and are burning vigorously on the ground and in the crowns of some trees.
