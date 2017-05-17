Weaver says Greens will fight pipeline, calls Clark's Liberals 'reckless'

British Columbia's three Green members will use their increased political clout to fight Kinder Morgan's $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, party leader Andrew Weaver says. Weaver reaffirmed the Greens' election campaign promises Wednesday to oppose the pipeline and the B.C. government's $8.8-billion Site C hydroelectric dam as the party enters high-stakes political negotiations with the New Democrats and Liberals over Green support.

