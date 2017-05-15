We Visit The 400-Car Property For Sale In Canada, It's Wonderland.
Mike Hall's 400-car collection and all the land it sits on can be yours if you dare to dream the same dream. I'm sitting in my rental car outside of JP's Diner in Salmon Arm, British Columbia, because JP very reasonably doesn't open his doors before 7 AM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|23 min
|Subduction Zone
|1,644
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|12 hr
|Humanspirit
|2
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Stop Statism
|6
|West Vancouver real estate project closes 'loca...
|Mon
|Americas
|1
|Water restrictions start on May 15 in Metro Van...
|Mon
|Americas
|1
|Municipal backlash to 'Buy American' (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Americas
|9
|Did the Greens split the vote with the NDP? Or ...
|Sun
|Americas
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC