Victoria woman's Sean Spicer in the bush cutout trending on social media

15 hrs ago

Don't be surprised if, in the coming days, you happen to spot White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer peaking out from behind a bush near you. What began as a bit of whimsy on the part of a Victoria, B.C., woman to poke a little light hearted fun at Spicer's occasionally comedic foibles is now trending on social media.

