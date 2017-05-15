Verdict expected in protracted polygamy saga based in southeastern B.C.
A date has been set for a verdict in the trial of two British Columbia men accused of polygamy. A B.C. Supreme Court judge in Cranbrook will issue her ruling July 24 in the trial of Winston Blackmore and James Oler, who are both associated with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
