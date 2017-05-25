Vancouver woman says hijab invites racial abuse, harassment
Nada Almasry started wearing the hijab at age 16. The word hijab means barrier in Arabic but it also refers to a broad practice of modest behaviour and dress for men and women. They assume her father makes decisions for her, but it was her own decision to start wearing the hijab, a headscarf, at age 16. "It gets worse when you're not just a Muslim; you're a woman, you're visibly Muslim, possibly you're an immigrant," she told CBC's Jason D'Souza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on...
|May 26
|Idiot Child
|1
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp...
|May 24
|Mother
|2
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|May 24
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May 24
|local CSA farm
|1
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|May 24
|Transient Jobs Pi...
|6
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|May 24
|Humanspirit
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC