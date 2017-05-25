Vancouver woman says hijab invites racial abuse, harassment

Nada Almasry started wearing the hijab at age 16. The word hijab means barrier in Arabic but it also refers to a broad practice of modest behaviour and dress for men and women. They assume her father makes decisions for her, but it was her own decision to start wearing the hijab, a headscarf, at age 16. "It gets worse when you're not just a Muslim; you're a woman, you're visibly Muslim, possibly you're an immigrant," she told CBC's Jason D'Souza.

