Vancouver riding results kick off with Liberal, NDP re-election

1 hr ago

Liberal candidate Andrew Wilkinson has been re-elected in Vancouver-Quilchena, the first riding in the City of Vancouver to be decided. The second person to be re-elected is NDP candidate Melanie Mark in her party's longtime stronghold riding, Mount Pleasant.

