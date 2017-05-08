Vancouver riding results kick off with Liberal, NDP re-election
Liberal candidate Andrew Wilkinson has been re-elected in Vancouver-Quilchena, the first riding in the City of Vancouver to be decided. The second person to be re-elected is NDP candidate Melanie Mark in her party's longtime stronghold riding, Mount Pleasant.
