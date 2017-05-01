Vancouver man charged in 20-year-old ...

Vancouver man charged in 20-year-old violent sex assault cold case

14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A 20-year-old cold case has now been solved thanks to the diligent work of the New Westminster Police Department. James Gray has been charged in a violent sexual assault of a 79-year-old grandmother that occurred on Oct. 4, 1996.

