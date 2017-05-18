Trans Mountain IPO comes at awkward time for energy giant Kinder Morgan
B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver speaks to media in the rose garden on the Legislature grounds in Victoria, B.C., on May 10, 2017. Kinder Morgan's plan to raise money for its Trans Mountain expansion through an initial public offering could not come at a more awkward time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|58 min
|Endofdays
|1,886
|O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official...
|Sat
|MP Mike Chong 2 e...
|1
|Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3...
|Fri
|Troy
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 17
|Faith
|2
|Clark to continue governing B.C.
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC