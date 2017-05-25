Trail-blazing B.C. politician Grace M...

Trail-blazing B.C. politician Grace McCarthy dies at age 89

Grace McCarthy, a former Social Credit cabinet minister in British Columbia who blazed a trail for women in politics and business, has died. She was 89. A statement issued by her family says McCarthy died peacefully at her Vancouver home surrounded by her family Wednesday night after a lengthy battle with a brain tumour.

