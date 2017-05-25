There are on the Turtle Island News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on residential school records. In it, Turtle Island News reports that:

Lawyers for the federal government and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation took turns Thursday trying to convince the Supreme Court how to handle the personal records of those who endured life inside Canada's infamous residential schools. The Liberal government is appealing a lower court decision that allows the records to be destroyed after 15 years unless the individual in question directs otherwise.

