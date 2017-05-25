Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on residential school records
Lawyers for the federal government and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation took turns Thursday trying to convince the Supreme Court how to handle the personal records of those who endured life inside Canada's infamous residential schools. The Liberal government is appealing a lower court decision that allows the records to be destroyed after 15 years unless the individual in question directs otherwise.
#1
Funny how the government handed out checks to chugs who lied about being in a residential school. No one bothered to investigate who was lying,which chugs are very good at,to confirm if they went to one of these schools.I know of people that have received $250,000 that said they could not believe how lucky they were to have had the time of their lives at these schools and then to be richly rewarded afterwards.I met a lovely lady whose parents ran one of these schools.She was also a student.She said her parents were kind loving people that maintained a warm caring atmosphere for the children.She shocked at the lies that these chugs told to the media in hopes of a big payoff.
