Tight British Columbia election puts ...

Tight British Columbia election puts energy projects at risk

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World Oil

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark's push to expand oil pipelines and develop a liquefied natural gas industry on Canada's Pacific Coast is at risk as she faces a tight election battle Tuesday with a rival who vows to turn back the clock on energy projects. Clark, a former radio host who has led the province for six years, seeks to extend the rule of the Liberal Party, in power since 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 1 hr Timmee 1,034
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) 1 hr Macron your Presi... 3
News Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ... 20 hr frank 1
News B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,... Sat Piko 2
News Running for their lives: Ed Whitlock the tortoi... Sat dying 2 get in eh 1
News B.C. First Nation begins social media campaign ... May 5 Idiot Child 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) May 1 Suk It Up Go Away 4
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC