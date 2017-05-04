Tight B.C. election puts vote splitti...

Tight B.C. election puts vote splitting on agenda in campaign's final days

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The News

British Columbia's political party leaders have been frantically crisscrossing the province, making their final appeals to voters who might still be swayed before casting their ballots Tuesday. New Democrat Leader John Horgan reached out to prospective Green party voters, and in at least one riding campaign workers said a split vote would actually help the NDP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 43 min Subduction Zone 963
News B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,... 4 hr Piko 2
News Running for their lives: Ed Whitlock the tortoi... 10 hr dying 2 get in eh 1
News B.C. First Nation begins social media campaign ... Fri Idiot Child 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) May 1 Suk It Up Go Away 4
News Search for missing teen leads police back to Na... May 1 RDL 1
News Shooting suspect arrested Apr 28 No One Special 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC