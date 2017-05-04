Tight B.C. election puts vote splitting on agenda in campaign's final days
British Columbia's political party leaders have been frantically crisscrossing the province, making their final appeals to voters who might still be swayed before casting their ballots Tuesday. New Democrat Leader John Horgan reached out to prospective Green party voters, and in at least one riding campaign workers said a split vote would actually help the NDP.
