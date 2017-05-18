Three B.C. dairy workers who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty get jail time
British Columbia's provincial court says three dairy farm workers from the Fraser Valley have been sentenced to jail for causing distress to an animal after an undercover video showed several employees abusing milk cows. The Chilliwack provincial court registry confirmed Jamie Visser and Chris Vandyke were given 60 days each in jail, while Travis Keefer must spend seven days in jail after they pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|4 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,843
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 17
|Faith
|2
|Clark to continue governing B.C.
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Apologies over cultural appropriation debate 'p...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC