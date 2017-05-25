Three accused of murdering B.C. gangs...

Three accused of murdering B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon plead not guilty

1 hr ago

Three men accused in the brazen shooting death of gangster Jonathan Bacon have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in a Kelowna, B.C., court. Jason McBride, Michael Jones and Jujhar Khun-Khun also pleaded not guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday to attempted murder charges and gun offences.

