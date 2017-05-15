The feminine side of bodybuilding: Ya...

The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth woman says determination, drive and willpower key

There are 1 comment on the The News story from 23 hrs ago, titled The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth woman says determination, drive and willpower key. In it, The News reports that:

Now, after training hard and competing in eight events, this Yarmouth resident hopes to become the first bikini competitor from Nova Scotia to become an International Federation of Body Building pro. Her life took a new direction after healing from back surgery at 26. She joined the YMCA and started working out in the gym.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
LMLS

Surrey, Canada

#1 9 hrs ago
Very cool https://www.lowermainlandwebsites.com/
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 7 min replaytime 1,698
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... 8 hr Faith 2
News Clark to continue governing B.C. 9 hr LMLS 1
News 'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night... 9 hr LMLS 1
News Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c... 9 hr LMLS 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless 9 hr LMLS 1
News Apologies over cultural appropriation debate 'p... 9 hr LMLS 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC