That time the premier of B.C. cut a cheque and doubled the size of Canada's navy
The Royal Canadian Navy finds itself in troubled waters these days. Its second-in-command has been suspended indefinitely, and a massive effort to replenish the fleet has faced repeated setbacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|5 hr
|Subduction Zone
|963
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|9 hr
|Piko
|2
|Running for their lives: Ed Whitlock the tortoi...
|15 hr
|dying 2 get in eh
|1
|B.C. First Nation begins social media campaign ...
|Fri
|Idiot Child
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|May 1
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|May 1
|RDL
|1
|Shooting suspect arrested
|Apr 28
|No One Special
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC