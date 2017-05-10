Ten Thousand Villages marking World Fair Trade Day

Lynn Nightingale, the manager of Ten Thousand Villages on Rosser Avenue, displays some of the fair trade coffee the store will have for sale during its Brandon's Biggest Fair Trade Coffee Break as part of World Fair Trade Day today. The downtown artisan shop, at 829 Rosser Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., during which free coffee and tea samples will be handed out.

