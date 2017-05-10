Ten Thousand Villages marking World Fair Trade Day
Lynn Nightingale, the manager of Ten Thousand Villages on Rosser Avenue, displays some of the fair trade coffee the store will have for sale during its Brandon's Biggest Fair Trade Coffee Break as part of World Fair Trade Day today. The downtown artisan shop, at 829 Rosser Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., during which free coffee and tea samples will be handed out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 hr
|Mad John Kidd
|1,437
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|4
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|29
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|3
|Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resurfaces as C...
|May 9
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|May 8
|Creep Catcher-wat...
|2
|Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ...
|May 7
|frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC