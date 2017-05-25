Support workers on site at Power Alternate School after overdose death of student
Power Alternate Secondary School has 66 students and is located on the second floor of this building at 1065 Columbia Street The New Westminster School District critical incident team is on site Monday morning at Power Alternate Secondary School, after a 16-year-old female student died of an overdose Friday. "Power Alternate school is a very small school with only 66 students," said New Westminster School Superintendent Pat Duncan.
