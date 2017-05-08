Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resur...

Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resurfaces as Canadian sells 1939 'Why I hate my uncle' article

The first two pages of Why I hate my uncle, by Adolf Hitler's nephew, part of a 1939 issue of Look magazine being sold by a B.C. bookseller The sale has brought to the fore again the strange tale of the Hitler relative who settled in the United States just as war broke out William Patrick Hitler did not exactly disown his infamous uncle at first, so much as try to take advantage of him. The U.K.-born relation persuaded dictator Adolf to find jobs for him in late-1930s Germany, dined out on his connection to the Fuhrer and reportedly even attempted to blackmail the instigator of the Holocaust.

