Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resurfaces as Canadian sells 1939 'Why I hate my uncle' article
The first two pages of Why I hate my uncle, by Adolf Hitler's nephew, part of a 1939 issue of Look magazine being sold by a B.C. bookseller The sale has brought to the fore again the strange tale of the Hitler relative who settled in the United States just as war broke out William Patrick Hitler did not exactly disown his infamous uncle at first, so much as try to take advantage of him. The U.K.-born relation persuaded dictator Adolf to find jobs for him in late-1930s Germany, dined out on his connection to the Fuhrer and reportedly even attempted to blackmail the instigator of the Holocaust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|9 min
|Endofdays
|1,063
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|6 hr
|Creep Catcher-wat...
|2
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|justified
|21
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|12 hr
|Macron your Presi...
|3
|Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ...
|Sun
|frank
|1
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|Sat
|Piko
|2
|Running for their lives: Ed Whitlock the tortoi...
|May 6
|dying 2 get in eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC