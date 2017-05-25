Stanley Park targets invaders with weekend weed pull
One of the most common invasive species in the park are Himalayan blackberry. Although Stanley Park Stewardship Coordinator Kari Pocock says they're delicious, they can out-compete native species for resources like sunlight and nutrients.
