SPCA investigating after abandoned dog found locked in suitcase
Staff at the Richmond Animal Protection Society are caring for a dog left in a locked suitcase Sunday. The RCMP and the B.C. SPCA have launched investigations after a small dog was found locked in a suitcase Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|1 hr
|paul kersey
|2
|Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3...
|12 hr
|Khan
|5
|NDP Fisheries and Oceans critic Fin Donnelly ur...
|20 hr
|who ya gonna call
|1
|Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on...
|May 26
|Idiot Child
|1
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp...
|May 24
|Mother
|2
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|May 24
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC