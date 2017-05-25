SPCA investigating after abandoned do...

SPCA investigating after abandoned dog found locked in suitcase

Staff at the Richmond Animal Protection Society are caring for a dog left in a locked suitcase Sunday. The RCMP and the B.C. SPCA have launched investigations after a small dog was found locked in a suitcase Sunday.

