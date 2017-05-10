Small landslide near Vernon, B.C., re...

Small landslide near Vernon, B.C., results in evacuation order for 17 properties

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: CBC News

Debris from a landslide on the slope above Kilkenny Place on Okanagan Lake has prompted an evacuation order for 17 properties. Officials in the Central Okanagan region of B.C. say eight people were displaced after a small landslide hit at least one home in a subdivision outside Vernon on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 4 min Timmee 1,425
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) Fri Stop Statism 4
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) Fri Stop Statism 29
News B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,... Fri Stop Statism 3
News Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resurfaces as C... May 9 Fundiementally ill 1
News Battle with Creep Catchers May 8 Creep Catcher-wat... 2
News Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ... May 7 frank 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC