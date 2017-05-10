Small landslide near Vernon, B.C., results in evacuation order for 17 properties
Debris from a landslide on the slope above Kilkenny Place on Okanagan Lake has prompted an evacuation order for 17 properties. Officials in the Central Okanagan region of B.C. say eight people were displaced after a small landslide hit at least one home in a subdivision outside Vernon on Saturday.
