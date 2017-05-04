Six stories in the news today, May 4
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised political donors would not get preferential access to his government, and now the Liberals are trying to show they mean it as they revive their fundraising efforts. Trudeau will appear at a party fundraiser this evening in Montreal, which is unremarkable except for the fact that anyone can go.
British Columbia Discussions
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|6 min
|No Surprise
|839
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|May 1
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|May 1
|RDL
|1
|Shooting suspect arrested
|Apr 28
|No One Special
|1
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 25
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
