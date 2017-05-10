Should city ask to use ALR land for industrial parks?
Pat Brady said he knows why experts have suggested that a block of farmland in Bradner would be an ideal location for a new industrial park in Abbotsford. Brady was one of those who celebrated a year ago when the Agricultural Land Commission denied a developer's application to remove 224 acres of land from the Agricultural Land Reserve in order to provide more industrial land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|4 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|1,343
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|14 hr
|Stop Statism
|4
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Stop Statism
|29
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|21 hr
|Stop Statism
|3
|Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resurfaces as C...
|May 9
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|May 8
|Creep Catcher-wat...
|2
|Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ...
|May 7
|frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC