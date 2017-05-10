Should city ask to use ALR land for i...

Should city ask to use ALR land for industrial parks?

Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Pat Brady said he knows why experts have suggested that a block of farmland in Bradner would be an ideal location for a new industrial park in Abbotsford. Brady was one of those who celebrated a year ago when the Agricultural Land Commission denied a developer's application to remove 224 acres of land from the Agricultural Land Reserve in order to provide more industrial land.

