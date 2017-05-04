Search is on for B.C. fire chief who may have been swept away in swollen creek
The RCMP says the fire chief of Cache Creek in British Columbia's Interior is missing and may have been swept away in a swollen creek early today. Searchers, including the Kamloops Search and Rescue team, a helicopter, a swift-water rescue team, a canine unit and dozens of volunteers are looking for Clayton Cassidy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|6 hr
|River Tam
|916
|B.C. First Nation begins social media campaign ...
|21 hr
|Idiot Child
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|May 1
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|May 1
|RDL
|1
|Shooting suspect arrested
|Apr 28
|No One Special
|1
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 25
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC