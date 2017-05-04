Search is on for B.C. fire chief who ...

Search is on for B.C. fire chief who may have been swept away in swollen creek

13 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

The RCMP says the fire chief of Cache Creek in British Columbia's Interior is missing and may have been swept away in a swollen creek early today. Searchers, including the Kamloops Search and Rescue team, a helicopter, a swift-water rescue team, a canine unit and dozens of volunteers are looking for Clayton Cassidy.

Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

British Columbia

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,810,061

