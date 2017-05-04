Search for Cache Creek fire chief now...

Search for Cache Creek fire chief now a recovery mission, say RCMP

RCMP say the search for a missing fire chief feared swept away by flood waters in Cache Creek , B.C., has now turned into a recovery mission, the chief presumed dead. Clayton Cassidy, 59, was last seen just outside the village - about an hour west of Kamloops - early Friday morning checking water levels in the creek near the Brookside Campground.

