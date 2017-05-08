School cancels Mother's Day in effort...

School cancels Mother's Day in effort to celebrate diversity

An elementary school in British Columbia has banned celebrating Mother's Day and Father's Day in the classroom to promote diversity and inclusivity. An elementary school is cancelling Mother's and Father's Day events in an effort to celebrate diversity and inclusivity after a traumatic incident involving one of its students.

