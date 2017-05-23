Schoenborn struggles with anger management: psychiatrist tells custody hearing
A psychiatrist says a man found not criminally responsible because of a mental illness after killing his three children is making slow progress but still struggles with anger management. Dr. Marcel Hediger told a review board hearing that it's unlikely he would recommend Allan Schoenborn be granted supervised outings in the next year, saying he would need to see Schoenborn better deal with anger management and get help to cope with his emotions.
