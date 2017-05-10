Rescue crews suspend recovery mission for missing fire chief from flood-stricken B.C. Interior
Clayton Cassidy, 59, was last seen on May 5 just outside the village - about an hour west of Kamloops - checking water levels in the creek near the Brookside Campground. Cassidy's vehicle was found near a washed-out bridge where he was last spotted.
