RCMP say 2 Alberta men died in Tofino fish boat sinking off B.C.'s...

Two Alberta men died when a sport-fishing vessel with five people on board took on water and overturned off the west coast of Vancouver Island, the RCMP said Monday. The Mounties said the men are 32 and 42 years old, but their names and hometowns haven't yet be released.

