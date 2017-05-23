Rain, snow help crews fight two wildfires in British Columbia

A fire discovered Tuesday in the Okanagan, northwest of Lumby, was fanned by high winds and officials have said it charred as much as eight hectares of trees and bush in the Cooper's Mountain area. The flames prompted the Regional District of North Okanagan to issue an evacuation alert for about 30 homes in the area Tuesday night, but the alert was lifted Wednesday after overnight rain and snow.

