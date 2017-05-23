Police investigate sex assault on Abbotsford transit bus
It happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 when a 23-year-old woman took a seat on a bus at Highstreet Mall. Polices say despite the fact that the bus had only a handful of passengers on it, a man insisted on sitting next to her when he boarded the bus at the next stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|3 min
|Transient Jobs Pi...
|6
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|1 hr
|Humanspirit
|5
|Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp...
|4 hr
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|4 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,962
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|What Brexxland
|30
|O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official...
|Mon
|Stop Statism
|2
|Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3...
|Sun
|Fuckrapists
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC