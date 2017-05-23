Police investigate sex assault on Abb...

Police investigate sex assault on Abbotsford transit bus

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

It happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 when a 23-year-old woman took a seat on a bus at Highstreet Mall. Polices say despite the fact that the bus had only a handful of passengers on it, a man insisted on sitting next to her when he boarded the bus at the next stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... 3 min Transient Jobs Pi... 6
News Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D... 1 hr Humanspirit 5
News Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp... 4 hr lots 2 fix in Canada 1
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 4 hr Subduction Zone 1,962
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 14 hr What Brexxland 30
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... Mon Stop Statism 2
News Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3... Sun Fuckrapists 4
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,547 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC