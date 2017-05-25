Plume of black smoke seen across Metr...

Plume of black smoke seen across Metro Vancouver from Delta structure fire

1 hr ago

Smoke from a structure fire on Alaska Way in Delta could be seen across Metro Vancouver on Saturday, May 27, 2017. A structure fire in Delta, B.C.along the Fraser River sent plumes of black smoke into the sky, which could be seen across Metro Vancouver on Saturday evening.

