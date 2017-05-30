Overdose prevention worker honoured with award on day sobering death numbers released
A frontline overdose prevention worker was honoured for her work on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on the same day the B.C. Coroners Service released numbers on last month's overdose deaths. St. Paul's Hospital honoured Sarah Blyth, founder of the Overdose Prevention Society, and her organization with a community leadership award on Wednesday.
