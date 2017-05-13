Opioid crisis draws election debate a...

Opioid crisis draws election debate after 15 people die in Vancouver in one week

British Columbia's opioid crisis became a focal point of the province's election campaign on Thursday after receiving less attention than other issues, despite the ongoing death toll. Fifteen people died of overdoses in Vancouver last week alone, which brought the total number of deaths this year to 117 and led Mayor Gregor Robertson to issue a statement demanding action from the next provincial government.

British Columbia

