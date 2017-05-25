Okanagan Lake to surpass 1948 flood level
The level of the lake was only two centimetres below the record high of 343 metres recorded during flooding in 1948, and officials expect the lake to rise beyond that level in the coming days as hot weather melts the snowpack. High temperatures are forecast to rise from 26 C Friday to 30 C by Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on...
|9 hr
|Idiot Child
|1
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|22 hr
|Dogen
|1,971
|Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp...
|May 24
|Mother
|2
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|May 24
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May 24
|local CSA farm
|1
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|May 24
|Transient Jobs Pi...
|6
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|May 24
|Humanspirit
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC