Okanagan Lake to surpass 1948 flood level

The level of the lake was only two centimetres below the record high of 343 metres recorded during flooding in 1948, and officials expect the lake to rise beyond that level in the coming days as hot weather melts the snowpack. High temperatures are forecast to rise from 26 C Friday to 30 C by Sunday.

