No criminal charges, but teen remains...

No criminal charges, but teen remains suspended after teacher eats pot-laced muffin

22 min ago

A Fort Nelson, B.C. teacher ate food believed to be laced with marijuana from a student. A student from Fort Nelson, B.C. will not face criminal charges after a teacher ate food believed to be laced with marijuana, but their future at the school is still in question.

British Columbia

