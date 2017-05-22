Mounties arrest two Germans in Osoyoos
SEPTEMBER 7, 1939 - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police commenced action at Osoyoos on Tuesday, September 5, when they took Rudolph Hentschel and Heinrich Schalge into custody. The two remained at the provincial police office overnight and were taken to Vancouver on Wednesday morning.
