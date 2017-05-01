More than 230,000 British Columbians cast ballots in advance polls
Voting day is still a week away, but hundreds of thousands of British Columbians have already cast ballots in the provincial election. Elections B.C. opened advance polls last Saturday and Sunday, offering voters a chance to skip line-ups and vote early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 min
|Subduction Zone
|623
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|Mon
|RDL
|1
|Shooting suspect arrested
|Apr 28
|No One Special
|1
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 25
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC