Mentally ill dad who killed three kids up for review in British Columbia
Allan Dwayne Schoenborn is shown in an undated RCMP handout photo. The case of a British Columbia man found not criminally responsible for killing his three children because of a mental illness is up for review, two years after a provincial board opened the door to him receiving supervised day trips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|27 min
|replaytime
|1,923
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|5 hr
|Keep on piping
|4
|O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official...
|19 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3...
|23 hr
|Fuckrapists
|4
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 17
|Faith
|2
|Clark to continue governing B.C.
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC