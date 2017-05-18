Members of British Columbia vigilante...

Members of British Columbia vigilante group face assault charges: RCMP

RCMP say two men associated with a vigilante group in Surrey, B.C., have been charged with assault. Police say Ryan LaForge is charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats related to an alleged incident on April 3. LaForge, who is the president of the Surrey Creep Catchers, posted a Facebook Live video saying he had been arrested after conducting a "citizen's arrest" of a target.

